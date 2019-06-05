Miley Cyrus calls out reviewer who called her new album 'hot mess express'

Miley Cyrus slammed a music reviewer who didn't give her newly-released EP the high praise she feels it deserves.

In a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday, the singer wrote, "Lol. I finally found a s—y review of SHE IS COMING," alongside a screenshot of a review published by Highsnobiety.

MILEY CYRUS SPEAKS OUT AFTER BEING GRABBED BY FAN WITHOUT HER CONSENT

The review, written by Sydney Gore, says that the 26-year-old musician's latest music is "a directionless hot mess express."

"'She Is Coming' is rusty and honestly should not have come out of the studio in this condition," Gore wrote. "She’ll always be a talented singer-songwriter with a voice that could kill, but none of those fine-tuned skills come into play on this material, and it’s far too late for redemption."

In addition to calling the unfavorable review of her work "s—y," Cyrus also called out the author for incorrectly identifying her mother, whose name is "Tish," as "Trish."

In a follow-up tweet, however, the former "Hannah Montana" star thanked Gore "for putting buy/stream link at the end of your s—y article / although I’m pretty sure everyone has bought and streamed."

"But I'm sure it was helpful for those who are as out of touch as you are," the star later quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Highsnobiety backed Gore's review of "SHE IS COMING" in a statement to USA Today that read: "On behalf of the editorial team, we support Sydney Gore's review of Miley (Cyrus)' 'She is Coming' and regret the misprint of her mother's name, which we have corrected in the article."

"SHE IS COMING" is an EP, or extended play, record, was released on Friday. Shorter than a full-length album, it contains six songs, including collaborations with drag superstar RuPaul and rappers Swae Lee and Ghostface Killah.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.