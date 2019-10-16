Miley Cyrus responds to critics of Cody Simpson, Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter photo similarities

Miley Cyrus had a sarcastic response to criticism that she’s been using the same photo filter to show off her three recent relationships on Instagram.

On Tuesday, a user took to the social media app to share a compilation of images showing Cyrus with her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, her ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and her current boyfriend Cody Simpson. The user criticized the “Wrecking Ball” singer for using the same black-and-white filter on each romantic snap.

On Tuesday, Cyrus took to the comments section for a cheeky, one-word response.

“Classic,” she wrote.

The response is significantly more reserved than Cyrus’ previous clap back to critics of her social life. One day after the singer, 26, was spotted kissing Simpson, 22, at a store in Los Angeles, she hit back at those who accused her of moving on too fast from Carter and Hemsworth.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began her statement on Twitter. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

She continued: “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus went on to address the double standard between men and women when it comes to dating.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she said. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man,’ etc…. where women are called sluts/w----s!”

Cyrus split from Hemsworth, 29, in August after just seven months of marriage. As the news of her divorce broke, Cyrus was spotted on an Italian vacation with reality TV star Carter, 31, who in turn had just split from her husband Brody Jenner.

Carter and Cyrus called it quits in September after just over a month of dating.

