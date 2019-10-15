Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are sober, focused on 'health and work,' rep says

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been making headlines with their romance.

While both stars are known for their raucous party lifestyles, Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, clarified that their focus is on the complete opposite.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Zeidman stated: “It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize.

“Though they originally met during their own wilder phases," Zeidman said, "they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

The couple became romantically involved after Cyrus' highly publicized divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. She then embarked on a one-month fling with Kaitlynn Carter before moving on to dating Simpson, an Australian musician.

The couple have been getting intimate all throughout social media since the inception of their relationship. Simpson recently penned a romantic poem for Cyrus and seemingly won over her mother, Tish, as the Cyrus matriarch and the power couple were spotted dining in Los Angeles.

More recently, Simpson uploaded a video on his Instagram Story that featured a tongue lock with Cyrus. In the video, the couple laid in bed and shared an intimate moment with the "Joker" filter applied to their faces before laughing it off.