Miley Cyrus, Emily Ratajkowski strip down for Easter

Miley Cyrus posted a nude snap on her Instagram stories to celebrate Easter, while model Emily Ratajkowski covered up just slightly more.

Wearing nothing but a pair of bunny ears on a headband, Cyrus, 26, captioned the snap, "Hoppy Easter."

She added bunny faces to cover her nipples in the photo, which is likely a few years old, as she still had her once-signature short haircut in the photo.

The "Malibu" singer posted a series of other snaps with a more current style to mark the Christian celebration of the resurrection of Christ.

Sporting pale pink shoulder-length waves and a pink seersucker off-shoulder top, Cyrus poses with flowers, sunglasses and other symbols of spring in a series of Instagram videos.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, posed in black bedazzled bunny ears, white lingerie, pale pink knee-highs and a black corset.

In her photos, the model, one of whose signatures is her long brown hair, rocks a long rose-gold wig and stood in front of a seated Easter Bunny in handcuffs.

"My Easter vibe," she captioned her series of snapshots.

The photos are likely from a recent shoot with Love magazine.

The Inamorata designer posted a video with said Easter bunny in various sexy-silly poses.

Ratajkowski and Cyrus share more connections than their penchants for nudity and dancing with Robin Thicke: Ratajkowski channeled Cyrus' godmother, Dolly Parton, in a recent sexy shoot.