Miley Cyrus poses completely nude, says she's 'ready to party' in new Instagram post

Miley Cyrus stripped down for her latest social media post.

On Tuesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer went on Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself, leaving little to the imagination.

In the picture, the 26-year-old is seen posing completely nude, wearing only a floppy hat as she lounges on an outdoor chaise with the desert landscape behind her. The pop star's 88-plus million Instagram followers also got a look at Cyrus' dreamcatcher inkwork on her ribcage and a few small tattoos above her elbow.

"Festival season is here, I'm queer and ready to party! Lets go summer 2019," she wrote with a bunch of rainbow emojis.

Cyrus' barely-there pic appears to be promoting her upcoming performance at Woodstock's 50th anniversary this summer in New York.

"It’s Woodstock’s 50th and I’ll be there! Come party ! I perform on Friday! ❤️❤️❤️ which means I got the whole rest of the weekend to RAGE!" she wrote in a separate post.

This week hasn't been easy for Cyrus. She attended and performed at "The Voice" contestant Janice Freeman’s memorial service on Monday. Freeman, who was on Cyrus’ team during Season 13, died in early March.

Cyrus became emotional during her speech honoring the late singer, saying Freeman "taught me everything that I know about love.”

"I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say," she added.