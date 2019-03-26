Emily Ratajkowski pays homage to Dolly Parton in shimmering sequin bra and cowgirl hat

Emily Ratajkowski has added another sexy ensemble to her collection of flashy fits.

The model and social media influencer shared a series of sultry shots on her Instagram on Tuesday showcasing her Texas-inspired look.

In the snapshots, the lingerie and swimsuit designer dons a silver jacket fixed over a shimmering sequin bra, knee-high snakeskin boots, large blond curls and a black cowgirl hat in an ode to the legendary Dolly Parton.

The 27-year-old captioned the post, “Yeehaw thanks Texas.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI DEFENDS STEAMY BIKINI PICTURE AFTER 'CRAZY' BODY-SHAMERS THROW SHADE

In other images, the “Blurred Lines” video girl poses on a motorcycle and in a video tells her social media followers, “I’m Dolly mother------- Parton.”

No stranger to racy posts, Ratajkowski was forced to defend an image she shared earlier this month of herself and close friend Caitlin King wearing swimsuits and lying face-down in the sand with their backsides exposed. She captioned the black-and-white picture, “Beach buns.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI RESPONDS TO REPORTS SHE AND HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD ARE NIGHTMARE NEIGHBORS

Some questioned why Ratajkowski posed in that angle with her friend, pointing out King's body type.

"Being fat is not beautiful nor healthy: let's not be hypocrite please," one troll replied to the now-viral image. “Why would she subject her friend to this humiliation and online bullying by posting this?” another asked.

Ratajkowski shot back at her critics writing in an Instagram Story, “Different bodies are beautiful and I hope y’all learn that soon.”

In the comments section, Ratajkowski also reportedly added, "All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered ‘beautiful.'"