Emily Ratajkowski nabs lingerie deal, poses in underwear at convenience store

Emily Ratajkowski is hard at work, but still doing what we're used to from her: Posing in her skivvies.

The model is now the face and body of Inamorata lingerie.

"A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I’m so thrilled to finally share what I’ve been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do," she wrote on Instagram.

She used the same caption for several other photos modeling the line, showing various amounts and areas of skin.

Ratajkowski, 27, posed in and around a convenience store in different pieces from the line, including dresses, shorts, camis, bras and underwear.

The "Blurred Lines" music video muse previously said she believes dressing sexily is a feminist statement that led her to create the Inamorata line.

“I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach,” she said. “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist,” she explained. “If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

“I found my sexuality and my identity,” she added. “I found empowerment through that.”