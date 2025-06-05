Miley Cyrus stuns fans in daring dress during New York album signing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus embraced the sheer look while signing autographs for fans.

While promoting her latest album, "Something Beautiful," the 32-year-old singer stepped out in a completely sheer Ludovic de Saint Sernin black dress, which she accessorized with a pair of black underwear and no bra.

She also paired the look with black sunglasses and high heels and wore her blonde hair in an old-fashioned updo with curled bangs. She was photographed in the chic look as she signed vinyls for fans in New York.

The actress posted photos of her daring outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Posed with the beautiful people who showed up at 30 Rock for @roughtradenyc." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

MILEY CYRUS OPENS UP ABOUT FATHER BILLY RAY CYRUS’ STRUGGLE WITH SOBRIETY AND THEIR COMPLEX BOND

"You’re such [an] icon," one fan wrote, while another added, "Damn this dress" with a few fire emojis.

A third fan wrote, "What a queen omg," while another wrote, "OKAY OKAY OKAY YOU ATE THIS LOOK UP MAAM."

The visual album also includes a corresponding musical movie, which is set to be released in theaters everywhere on June 27. When it comes to the visuals, Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar, they were "inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall,'" and set out to make it only with "a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

She also explained that when putting together the songs, it was vital to her "that every song has these healing sound properties," as the album as a whole represents the different phases of her life.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty," she continued. "They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast."

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Hannah Montana" star shared that while filming one of the videos for her album on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she "caught something" and landed "in the ICU for a moment."

Cyrus went on to say that her "leg began to disintegrate... around the kneecap area" due to an infection, which even grossed out the seasoned doctors.

"To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck…' They open up cadavers," she said. "They see inside the guts of humans, and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actress joked, "I had a big dream and a small budget," noting that they filmed the scene on the Walk of Fame at night to avoid paying rental fees.