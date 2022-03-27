Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears during her tribute performance to Taylor Hawkins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus got emotional during a tribute performance for her late friend, Taylor Hawkins, at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday.

"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor, because he was already at the festival," Cyrus said of the Foo Fighters drummer who died on Friday.

Cyrus' plane was forced to make an emergency landing after getting struck by lightning Tuesday night.

The singer was traveling to Paraguay to headline day 2 of the Asunciónico festival, but her plans were canceled after the plane rerouted to safety.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning," Cyrus wrote on social media.

Cyrus continued her speech in honor of Hawkins and said, "That would’ve been a time that I would’ve gone to see my friend, and I didn’t, so it makes me really sad."

"I would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time."

Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years, died in Colombia on Friday, the band said in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, the District Secretary of Health in Colombia confirmed in a press release that the drummer, 50, died in the town of Chapinero after suffering chest pains at his hotel.

"The city's Emergency and Emergency Regulatory Center received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched to attend to the case," the press release, translated in English, states.

It goes on to say a health professional attended to Hawkins and performed "resuscitation maneuvers."

"However, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased," the release adds.

"The District Secretary of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work. In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers," the release concludes.

Hawkins' bandmates announced his death on Friday night.

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement shared on the band's social media accounts reads.

They wrote that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

