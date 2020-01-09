Mike Rowe talks 2020 with Tucker Carlson: How a candidate can connect with voters

Presidential candidates are elected by their ability to connect – or appear to connect – with the American people, TV host and author Mike Rowe said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Rowe said that every four years America will see a candidate attempt to prove they have that connection with everyday Americans.

"It's interesting. The people I know who are highest on America who have the deepest reservoir of affection for Americans are the ones who spend the most time with them," Carlson remarked.

"Do you think that's true?" he asked.

"Well, I know that every four years we'll see whoever is running attempt to prove it by sitting down — maybe it's a bar in Eerie, Pennsylvania doing shots of rye with the construction workers, or maybe it's a single mom over here in Akron," said Rowe.

"You know, the candidates get elected by their ability to connect or facilitate the illusion of a connection — not to be cynical about it," he said.

"But, it's so true," Rowe added, "and it's so fundamentally for sale that you can see it play out in reality TV, in politics, in news.

"It's this desire to connect today, and still control it..." he mused. "See, that's where we trip. If you really want to commit to connecting authentically, you have to be willing to fail in front of vast numbers of people."

"Yeah, you have to let the llama spit on you," said Carlson, referring to an episode of Rowe's previous show "Dirty Jobs."

"You better believe it," Rowe replied.

Rowe's show "Returning the Favor" debuts its fourth season on Facebook next week.