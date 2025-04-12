Mick Jagger engaged to 37-year-old Melanie Hamrick, but she says 'maybe' to marriage

Mick Jagger's longtime partner Melanie Hamrick revealed she has secretly been engaged to the Rolling Stones frontman for years.

During a recent interview with the French magazine Paris Match, the 37-year-old former ballerina shared the news of her engagement to the 81-year-old rocker.

"We've been engaged two or three years," Hamrick said, via an English translation of the article published Wednesday.

However, Hamrick told the outlet she is uncertain whether she and Jagger will ever tie the knot.

"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," the "First Position" author said.

In 2016, Hamrick and Jagger, who began dating in 2014, welcomed son Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger, the "Paint It, Black" singer's eighth child from a fifth partner.

While reflecting on the secret to their successful relationship, Hamrick said she and Jagger "try to support each other, be there for each other and make sure everyone is happy."

"That's all that matters to me and all I strive for," she added.

In June 2023, the pair first sparked engagement rumors when Hamrick showed off a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

During an interview with People magazine at the time, Hamrick confirmed the ring was a gift from Jagger but remained coy about its potential meaning.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she told the outlet. "But are we, like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other … In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Hamrick also shared her thoughts on whether she ever wants to get married.

"I don’t know," she says. "I'm kind of, like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows?"

Jagger has been married once before. The four-time Grammy Award winner and Bianca Jagger tied the knot in 1971, but they split in 1978. The former couple share daughter Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger.

The singer’s other children include Karis Hunt Jagger with actress Marsha Hunt; Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger with Jerry Hall ; and Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Jagger and Hamrick first met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo in February 2014. At the time, Hamrick was also touring Japan as a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre.

When asked if their meeting was "love at first sight," Hamrick told Paris Match, "Maybe a spark, but nothing incredible, like, 'Come on, I'll blow your mind, and we'll travel the world.' We didn't even exchange phone numbers. At the time, I wasn't in a relationship, but he was."

One month after they met, Jagger's longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L'Wren Scott, died by suicide. After her death, Jagger wrote how he was "struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way."

Hamrick told Paris Match she and Jagger reconnected five months after they first met. She recalled that a mutual acquaintance gave her phone number to Jagger, who invited her to join him for coffee. The two then embarked on a romance after meeting again in Zurich.

In September 2024, Hamrick insisted to The Times she wasn't starstruck by the famous musician.

"Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, ‘Who are you?’ Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That’s who you study and look up to. You’re so in your world," Hamrick said.

While Jagger isn't in the ballet realm, she said, "Mick is the perfect balance. He’s not a ballet dancer, but he is a dancer and a performer, and we understand each other’s worlds, yet we’re not in each other’s worlds."

Hamrick also told the outlet she doesn't waste any time thinking about the couple's 44-year age gap.

"I don’t think about it. Everyone’s going to have their opinion," she said. "If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem, and you’re going to analyze it.

"I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.