Galloping across the stage, fans might be shocked to realize that Mick Jagger is 80 – and turning 81 next month.

"I'm feeling good," the Rolling Stones legend told Reuters of doing their new "Hackney Diamonds" tour, while admitting, "It took a couple of shows to get into the groove, but now we're into it."

He joked that touring as an octogenarian, feels "like being on stage at 78."

The band released their "Hackney Diamonds" album last year, and Jagger says fans are embracing their new music as well as the classics.

MICK JAGGER ADMITS PROBLEM WITH ‘OLD AGE,’ ‘MISTAKES’ HE'S MADE WITH THE ROLLING STONES

He also said that they’re likely to release new music, even another album, soon after recording more songs than they could fit into "Hackney Diamonds."

"We've got a lot more, so I think we may be set up to make another album quite soon," he said.

While the band, which includes Keith Richards, 80, and Ronnie Wood, 77, is on a U.S. tour, Jagger says they may do an international one soon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A schedule that busy would be tough for a man half his age, but Jagger credits exercise and good genes for keeping him in fighting shape, saying he does two dance rehearsals a week along with a few gym workouts.

His father was a fitness instructor who lived to be 93.

The 80-year-old also said that he gets energy to dance through the Stones’ two-hour shows because he loves what he does and from the love the audience gives.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I just enjoy it," Jagger said of performing. "Really, that's the answer. I just love doing it. You get this back and forth with the audience. You can see they're having a good time, you're having a good time, and it gives you a lot more energy."

The Stones hope that stars like Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, who sang on their last album, might make guest appearances on tour soon, but Jagger noted, "It’s hard to pin them down."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 37, also share a 7-year-old son, who also likely keeps the rocker running around. He also has seven other grown children from previous relationships.

Reuters contributed to this report.