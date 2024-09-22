Mick Jagger's girlfriend doesn't think about their 44-year age gap, tells critics to 'mind their own business'

Mick Jagger's age is not a beast of burden to his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick.

Hamrick, 37, a former ballerina, doesn't waste time thinking about the 44-year age gap she has with the Rolling Stones lead singer, who turned 81 in July.

"I don’t think about it. Everyone’s going to have their opinion," she told The Times. "If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem, and you’re going to analyze it."

Hamrick added, "I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

The longtime couple first met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo, Japan in February 2014. He gave her a casual fist bump before walking by, and the rest was history.

"He’s about to go on stage, he’s in his moment," she said. "Everyone has their different thing."

One month after they met, Jagger's longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L'Wren Scott, died by suicide. Following her death, Jagger wrote how he was "struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way."

Fast-forward to the summer and Jagger was in a relationship with Hamrick. She insisted she wasn't starstruck by the famous musician.

"Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, ‘Who are you?’ Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That’s who you study and look up to. You’re so in your world," Hamrick said.

While Jagger isn't in the ballet realm, she said, "Mick is the perfect balance. He’s not a ballet dancer, but he is a dancer and a performer, and we understand each other’s worlds, yet we’re not in each other’s worlds."

In 2016, the couple welcomed a son named Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger into the world, his eighth child from a fifth partner.

Jagger’s other children include Karis Hunt Jagger with actress Marsha Hunt; Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, James Leroy Augustin Jagger, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger, all with Jerry Hall; and Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

It was Jagger who inspired Hamrick to finally put pen to paper and write a book. She released her debut novel, "First Position," last year, with the follow-up, "The Unraveling," due out Sept. 26.

Hamrick's anecdotes about her 16-year career at the American Ballet Theatre in New York were enough for the global superstar, that one day he insisted she tell her story.

She remembered, "I was, like, ‘I want to write a book. I want to write a book.’ And then, finally, he said, ‘Oh my God, write the book!'"