Michelle Williams gives speech about reproductive rights at Golden Globes Awards

Michelle Williams had the audience standing on its feet after delivering a speech about a woman's right to choose.

The actress, who took home the Golden Globe award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in "Fosse/Verdon," addressed the crowd with emotional words about abortion rights and how important it is for women to vote in 2020 presidential election.

Williams said she could not have had her career without employing “a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

GOLDEN GLOBES AWARDS HOST RICKY GERVAIS TEARS INTO HOLLYWOOD ELITE, DISNEY, AMAZON, APPLE

"I'm grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I've made and also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists," she told the audience. "Because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice."

"I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over it- sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I have carved with my own hand."

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose," she added. "To choose when to have my children and with whom. When I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing as all mothers know that the scales must and will tilt towards our children."

ELLEN DEGENERES DELIVERS POWERFUL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS SPEECH, REFLECTS ON TV CAREER

"But thank God, or whoever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours," Williams continued. "So women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years."

"It is what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them," she concluded. "Don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS 2020 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

Williams is reportedly engaged to producer Thomas Hail and is pregnant with their first child together. She has another child, a 14-year-old daughter Matilda, with her former partner Heath Ledger.