Michelle Williams 'very much' connected to her role as Broadway icon Gwen Verdon and being a 'working mom'

Michelle Williams is set to star as Gwen Verdon in the upcoming FX series "Fosse/Verdon," and the actress is opening about how she relates to the late Broadway icon.

Speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Monday, Williams asked if she connects to Verdon when it comes to balancing motherhood and a career, to which Williams replied: "Very much."

"Yeah. It's one of the challenges that's most in the forefront of my mind — and all of my friends who are working mothers — is how to get comfortable with the fact that balance is not a place you arrive at, it's something you are constantly teetering on the edge of," she explained.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS ON IF SHE'D BE UP FOR A 'DAWSON'S CREEK' REBOOT

"So getting comfortable with the fact, as I said before, something is going to rise as something else falls," Williams continued. "But also yes, so to get comfortable with that fact that something is always going to be a little bit underserved in a life where you're trying to accomplish two things at the same time."

The 38-year-old star is mom to 13-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with late actor Heath Ledger, who she was with from 2003 to 2007.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS REVEALS SHE SECRETLY MARRIED INDIE MUSICIAN PHIL ELVERUM

Last July, Williams revealed to Vanity Fair that she's explained her and Ledger's love story to their daughter.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” Williams said at the time.