Michelle Williams is engaged to director Thomas Kail, expecting a child: report

By Nate Day | Fox News
Actress Michelle Williams is ending 2019 on a high note.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the pair are expecting their first child, People reported on Monday.

Williams, 39, was spotted with Kail, 42, purchasing baby clothes in London, where she is currently filming "Venom 2."

The actress also a mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with actor Health Ledger, who died in 2008.

Left to right: "Fosse/Verdon" director Thomas Kail, star Sam Rockwell, producer Nicole Fosse and star Michelle Williams in 2019. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kail recently directed Williams in the FX miniseries "Fosse/Verdon," in which the actress portrayed Broadway legend Gwen Verdon. She won an Emmy for her work in the show.

Kail also won an Emmy Award for directing "Grease Live!" and a Tony for directing "Hamilton" on Broadway.

Earlier this year, Williams split from husband Phil Elverum, a musician, after less than a year of marriage.

Reps for Williams and Kail did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.