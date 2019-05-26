Michael Moore blasts President Trump at Cannes Film Festival

Michael Moore didn't hold back his opinions about President Trump when the director presented at the Cannes Film Festival.

When Moore presented the Jury Prize to France’s "Les Miserables" and Brazil’s "Bacurau," he told the audience (via Deadline), “Picasso said, ‘Art is the lie that enables us to realize the truth.’ Or, as we say in America, 'Trump is the lie that enables us, well, more lying.'”

MICHAEL MOORE CALLS DONALD TRUMP'S TAX CUT AN 'ACT OF TERROR,' SAYS HE FEARS FOR AMERICA

The "Fahrenheit 11/9" director added, “Art in dark times is what has helped saved humanity. It’s the arts and the filmmakers who inspired the masses to not give up, to not despair, to think, to laugh at the madness, to mourn the losses, to rise up and defeat the insanity with love.”

It's far from the first time the Michigan native has blasted Trump.

MICHAEL MOORE SAYS KAMALA HARRIS, CORY BOOKER CAN'T DEFEAT TRUMP

On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last July, Moore told his host that he didn't understand why more people wouldn't stand up to the reality star-turned-president.

MICHAEL MOORE: GWEN STEFANI IS THE REASON DONALD TRUMP BECAME PRESIDENT

“Sadly, Trump is not going to leave. He plans to be reelected, he loves the term ‘president for life,’" Moore said at the time. "The only way that we’re going to stop this is eventually we’re all going to have to put our bodies on the line. You’re going to have to be willing to do this.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore previously said Trump could be America's "last president," telling MSNBC's Chris Hayes, “I think it’s possible, absolutely. I think that we have someone in the White House who has no respect for the rule of law, who dislikes democracy by an incredible degree, which doesn’t make him really any that much different from other billionaires or CEOs because their businesses are not democracies.”

Fox News' Brian Flood and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.