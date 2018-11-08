Michael Moore says Kamala Harris, Cory Booker won't defeat Trump, urges Dems to nominate Michelle Obama

Controversial documentary filmmaker Michael Moore on Wednesday said Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker would lose against President Trump in the 2020 election, suggesting the party should nominate a “beloved American” like Michelle Obama instead.

Moore made the comments on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, where Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives.

“I think [Trump] is a tumor on our democracy,” Moore said. “But the tumor shrank last night. He has ripped apart and has taken us to the precipice of whether or not we are going to have the country we thought we used to have or that we were going to have.”

“I come from one of those three states — Michigan — that put him over the top in the electoral college vote,” Moore continued. “Last night, those three states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin … all went blue.”

Moore, who predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, went on to ask who, in two years' time, could possibly challenge the president, whom he described as a “true danger” and an “evil genius.”

After show co-host Mika Brzezinski floated the name of Harris, Moore shot back that neither the California Democrat nor Booker of New Jersey could win against Trump.

“No," he said about Harris. "Love her. No, not going to happen. Cory — love him. No. We cannot run a politician against [Trump]. We will lose.”

Moore's recommendation?

“We have to run a beloved American," he said. "Obama became beloved the night of that convention and he was beloved from that moment on. It’s got to be like a Michelle Obama or a Sully Sullenberger.”

“Why aren’t we thinking along the lines of ‘Who can defeat him?’ We will lose in 2020,” he added.