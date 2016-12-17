Michael Jordan: I am Not Your Daddy! Asks Paternity Case to be Dismissed

Michael Jordan says he is not the father of Grant Pierce Jay Jordan Reynolds, known as Taj Jordan, and is asking a judge to dismiss the paternity case against him, TMZ is reporting.

According to the entertainment publication, Jordan’s attorney said the basketball star proved a long time ago that he is not the 16-year-old boy's father.

"Public records show that the paternity of the child was established in a prior case in this same court many years ago and that Michael Jordan is not the father," Jordan’s attorney said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that well-known figures are the target of these kinds of claims.”

Taj’s mother, Pamela Smith, filed a paternity lawsuit against the former Chicago Bulls star in Georgia on Feb. 6 claiming Jordan was the father.

At the time Taj was born, Jordan was still married to ex wife Juanita Vanoy.

Smith is now demanding that Jordan take a paternity test and pay child support and her son’s medical bills. She also wants the judge to make “Jordan” Taj’s legal last name.

The teenager has taken to Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to let the world know his feelings about his father.

“If you’ve been hearing rumors that I am Michael Jordan’s son… it’s true,” Taj Jordan said in a video posted on YouTube.

“The reason I am making this video is because I feel like you guys should know, and I feel like he should be more in my life about it.”

