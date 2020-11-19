Michael J. Fox reflects on sitting next to Princess Diana at ‘Back to the Future’ premiere

Michael J. Fox is looking back on an opportunity to get cozy with Princess Diana.

The 59-year-old actor appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday and was asked to clear up a few rumors about himself by host Jimmy Fallon.

The comedian first requested that Fox explain whether or not he once viewed the movie "Back to the Future" with the princess.

"It's true. The world premiere in London," he recalled. "She was sitting next to me and the lights go down and I realize I'm one fake yawn and arm stretch from being on a date with her."

"Back to the Future," of course, premiered in 1985, several years after Diana's 1981 wedding to Prince Charles. Fox would later marry his "Family Ties" co-star Tracy Pollan in 1988.

The actor continued his comedic story: "But then what happened was the movie started and I had to go pee, so the rest of the movie, I'm sitting there dying, I can't say anything to her and I can't walk away from her because I can't turn my back on her."

"It was just agony," he added. "It could've been the greatest night of my life. It was just a nightmare. A pee-holding nightmare."

It seemed to Fox that the royal enjoyed the movie, as well.

"She seemed to laugh a couple times, she wasn't booing," he said, noting he wasn't aware he'd be sitting with her until the movie started.

"She was sweet," he remembered.

Fox also revealed that his middle name does not begin with the letter "J."

He changed the initial because his middle name is Andrew, and the Canadian actor's name, Michael A. Fox, sounded too similar to "Michael, eh," in reference to the common joke about Canadian vocabulary.

The inspiration for his new name came from "Bonnie and Clyde" star Michael J. Pollard.

"He was just cool," Fox said. "Just kind of a rubber-faced character actor and he was brilliant and so I'm named after him."

"Genuine or genius," he joking said is what the letter "J" stands for in his name.