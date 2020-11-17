Michael J. Fox thinks his Republican 'Family Ties' character wouldn't support Trump

Michael J. Fox is stepping into Alex P. Keaton's shoes for a second.

The actor, 59, revealed on "The View" that he believes his Republican "Family Ties" character wouldn't be a fan of President Trump if the show was on today.

Co-host Sara Haines asked Fox if Alex would support the Republican Party leader and he responded, “I don’t think he’d think much of Trump. I think he would have liked [George] Bush. I think he would have liked [Mitt] Romney.”

The Emmy-winner added, “I think he would have liked a lot of these [Republican] guys, but I don’t think he would have dug Trump.”

Fox publicly supported Pete Buttigieg during the Democratic primaries.

"Family Ties" ran for seven seasons from 1982 to 1989 on NBC and then-President Ronald Reagan once called it his favorite TV show.

The "Back to the Future" star was promoting his fourth memoir, "No Time Like the Future," in which he addresses his struggles with Parkinson's.

In addition to motor skill difficulties, the neurodegenerative disorder can cause severe cognitive issues.

In his book, Fox writes that "not being able to speak reliably is a game-breaker for an actor," according to the New York Times.

"Absent a chemical intervention, Parkinson’s will render me frozen, immobile, stone-faced, and mute — entirely at the mercy of my environment," the star writes. "For someone for whom motion equals emotion, vibrance and relevance, it’s a lesson in humility."

Fox's admission left fans questioning if he has decided to step back from acting for good. A spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Fox News on Saturday that Fox "is not actively looking for work."

However, the spokesperson added: "But if something great comes along and it works for him, he would consider it."

In an interview with People magazine, Fox confessed his "short-term memory is shot" and it's been hard to cope with since during his career, "I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization."

The Golden Globe-winner admitted, "I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them."

