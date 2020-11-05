Michael J. Fox reveals struggle with memorizing skills due to Parkinson’s disease

Michael J. Fox recently revealed that his memory skills have been “shot” lately due to his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The “Family Ties” star managed to have a robust acting schedule following his diagnosis with the degenerative disorder in 1991. However, in recent roles, he’s struggled.

Without memory, the actor isn’t able to deliver lines with conviction.

“My short-term memory is shot,” Fox, 59, said in an interview with People magazine.

MICHAEL J. FOX RECALLS HIS 'DARKEST MOMENT': I 'QUESTIONED EVERYTHING'

In the past, the “Back to the Future” star said, "I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization.”

“And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them," he told the outlet.

Fox added: "So the last couple of years have been trickier than most."

MICHAEL J. FOX OPENS UP ABOUT NEW HEALTH SCARES AMID PARKINSON'S BATTLE

Despite his struggle with short-term memory, the actor remained optimistic and said, “I have things that I've been blessed with that are just incredible. Life is rich. Life is good."

Because of his declining health, the actor has channeled all of his creativity into the writing of his upcoming memoir “No Time Like the Future,” which comes out Nov. 17.

“My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do,” Fox admitted. “So it’s down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it.”

Fox first publicly opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis in 1998.

MICHAEL J. FOX RECALLS THE MOMENT HE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Despite his struggles, he told People in another interview, "My life now is quiet, and I’m actually having a really good time.”

Fox added: “People don’t believe me, but I love life. I love being with my family."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox married wife Tracy Pollan in 1988 and the couple shares son Sam, 31, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 25, and daughter Esmé, 19.

FOX News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.