Mel Gibson honors ‘The Passion of the Christ’ star Christo Jivkov after his death at 48

"The Passion of the Christ" star Christo Jivkov has died at age 48.

Kaloyan Bozhilov, a cinematographer at Red Carpet Films, which is a production company Jivkov co-founded, confirmed the sad news to Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, the news is true. Christo left this world after a long illness," Bozhilov said. "[The] Last year’s [sic] of his life he spent in the USA."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Jivkov's "Passion of the Christ" director Mel Gibson expressed his condolences for the actor.

"My dear friend Christo has lost his heroic battle with cancer," Gibson's statement reads. "Right to the last moment he was filled with hope and his spirit was strong. I’ll miss him but I know his suffering is over and he has eternal bliss. God keep him. "

Jivkov was born on Feb. 18, 1975, in Sofia, Bulgaria. According to People, the actor attended the Bulgarian Film & Theater Academy.

He starred in the award-winning Italian film "The Profession of Arms" and "The Good War," a U.S.-Italian production starring "Jaws" star Roy Scheider in 2002.

In 2004, Jivkov starred as John the Apostle in Gibson’s epic "The Passion of the Christ," alongside Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ and Italian star Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene.

Jivkov continued acting and producing primarily in Italy, and later co-founded Red Carpet Films in 2009.

Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta, who starred in films such as "The Postman" and the Pierce Brosnan James Bond film "The World is Not Enough," posted a tribute to Jivkov on her Instagram.

Roughly translated, her caption reads, "still don't wanna believe you are gone... endless pain."

In 2016, Gibson confirmed he had plans to make a sequel to "The Passion of the Christ," but the status of the film, including any casting plans that might have included Jivkov reprising his role, is currently unknown.