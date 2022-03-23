Mel Gibson's 'The Passion of the Christ,' a reminder that there's hope in suffering, returning to Fox Nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In this time of war, many religious officials have encouraged people from various walks of life to turn to God



The suffering of the Ukrainian people at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been palpable throughout the world in recent weeks; while some have taken to charitable donations in the form of funds and supplies, others have dedicated their efforts to give people "the gifts of love and prayer."



And, as Christians believe, no one quite stood for love and prayer like Jesus of Nazareth.



As Fox Nation remembers, very few have suffered quite like him, either.



The multiple-award-winning film, "The Passion of the Christ," will be streamable on the app beginning Friday, March 25 for a limited time, where subscribers can relive the chronicles of Christ's final 12 hours before his torturous death and miraculous resurrection.



"It seems every Lent, every Easter, people gravitate back to this movie," observed Fox Nation's Raymond Arroyo , in a past special about the film. "It is amazing to me, after all these years… 'The Passion of the Christ' remains this force that people returned to year after year."



Subscribers can also stream Arroyo's exclusive interview with James Caviezel, the actor who portrayed Jesus Christ in the memorable film. Caviezel sat down with Arroyo earlier in the pandemic and revealed the painful, behind-the-scenes mistake that made it into the final cut of the hit 2004 movie.

Caviezel told Arroyo that he was injured while filming of Jesus' walk through the streets of Jerusalem's Old City, the path that Jesus took to his crucifixion.



The actor had been carrying a heavy wooden cross in the scene, as did Jesus, and when he fell, the cross came down on top of him.



"As I went down, the cross... it actually struck my head and buried my head in the sand. And I bit through my tongue," he said, "Now, in the tape, you'll see streams of blood coming down from my lip. That's actually my own blood."



The biblical drama grossed more than $611 million at the worldwide box office after being made on a modest $30 million budget, becoming one of the most profitable R-rated films in cinematic history.



But the gory depiction of Jesus' suffering stirred widespread controversy among critics and audiences alike upon its release.



In fact, some critics said the film was too violent, and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops warned audiences and parents that it was for adults only, as explored in Fox Nation's " The Passion of the Christ: The Controversy ," narrated by Bill Hemmer and released in 2021.



But Caviezel has suggested it's the controversy that makes the film so resonant.