Mel Gibson makes barefoot supermarket run in Malibu

Mel Gibson is enduring the Southern California heat in his own way.

On Monday, the 63-year-old actor made a quick run to his neighborhood's Whole Foods supermarket in Malibu in the most relaxed way possible — donning a simple black cap pulled low over his face, leaving his signature white beard exposed, a black collared shirt and blue shorts.

Missing from Gibson’s ensemble were his shoes, as he meandered through the parking lot of the grocery store blackening the soles of his feet while cradling a brown paper bag of his selections.

JERRY O'CONNELL IS 'SHOCKED' REBECCA ROMIJN IS STILL MARRIED TO HIM

The "Braveheart" star also appeared heftier than what fans would normally recognize him to be, though the extra girth is likely the result of Gibson packing on pounds for his role of Santa Clause in the upcoming film “Fatman.”

HAS HOLLYWOOD FORGIVEN MEL GIBSON?

Gibson is attached as Kris Kringle in the film to be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms and is executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

The filmmakers call it a "rowdy Santa tale" about an unorthodox Santa Claus who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year-old after he receives coal in his stocking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Production on “Fatman” is slated to begin in Canada in early 2020.

Gibson most recently starred in "Daddy's Home 2" and "Dragged Across Concrete."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.