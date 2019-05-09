Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

Mel Gibson to star as Santa Claus in upcoming comedy 'Fatman'

Associated Press
close
Shillue: Does Mel Gibson's good work change everything?Video

Shillue: Does Mel Gibson's good work change everything?

Controversy over Mel Gibson's best director Oscar nomination

Mel Gibson is to play Santa Claus in "Fatman," a comedy that will be shopped at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Gibson is attached as Kris Kringle in the film to be directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms and is executive produced by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride.

HAS HOLLYWOOD FORGIVEN MEL GIBSON?

The filmmakers call it a "rowdy Santa tale" about an unorthodox Santa Claus who is targeted by a hitman hired by a 12-year-old after he receives coal in his stocking. Production is scheduled to begin early next year.

Domestic and international rights for the film will be up for sale in Cannes, the world's largest film market.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gibson most recently starred in "Daddy's Home 2" and "Dragged Across Concrete."