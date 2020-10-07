Kelly Rowland expecting second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting a second child!

The “Coffee” singer, 39, and her husband of six years are already parents to their 5-year-old son, Titan.

Rowland revealed in a recent interview that she and Weatherspoon had been contemplating having another child for a while, but didn’t commit to family planning until quarantine began.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the Destiny’s Child star told Women’s Health magazine. She added that she got pregnant quickly after she started trying for a second child.

Despite her gratitude, the singer told the outlet that she was hesitant to disclose her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustices, political unrest, and a tumultuous year for many.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” Rowland said of why she ultimately decided to make an announcement.

She added: “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The “Motivation” singer joked about her hesitation also being fueled by her fans' pleads for a fifth solo album.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” Rowland said.

She added: “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’” The singer didn’t, however, reveal any details about a potential next album.

Rowland shared the news on Instagram Wednesday and received several congratulatory messages from celebrities.

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, was among the commenters and said, “So Happy you are announcing today!!! It has been hard keeping this exciting news a secret.”

Knowles added: “Congrats Tim and Titan too❤️❤️❤️❤️ grandchildren yayyyy!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”