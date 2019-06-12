Meghan Markle to make next public appearance at Wimbledon: report

Meghan Markle's next public appearance will be at Wimbledon, a new report claims.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared at the Trooping of the Colour on Sunday despite being on maternity leave following the birth of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Us Weekly reported that the 37-year-old former "Suits" actress will attend the tennis matchups in London's All England Club.

It wasn't specified which games at which Duchess Meghan would appear.

Wimbledon spans from June 28 to July 14 this year.

The Duchess previously supported close pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

In 2018, she attended the matches with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Duchess Meghan skipped out on President Trump's state visit due to her maternity leave, but attending the Trooping of the Colour and Wimbledon are different beasts, an insider said.

"This is similar to the Duchess of Cambridge’s maternity leave where she made a few appearances at family and personal events (Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon) but did not carry out any official duties as a member of the royal family during maternity leave,” a source told Elle.

A rep for Kensington Palace did not immediately return a request for comment.