Meghan Markle's absence during President Trump's U.K. state visit was 'unacceptable,' says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan Markle’s “snub” of President Trump’s state visit as “shameful.”

The Duchess of Sussex was not present for the state banquet nor did she attend any of the D-Day commemorations during The Donald’s three-day visit to the UK last week.

And while the palace revealed that she had not been in attendance due to her maternity leave with baby Archie Harrison, journalist Piers insists that she avoided it due to her own personal dislike of the president.

Piers has described her no-show as “unacceptable” and insists it was her royal duty to meet the leader of her home country as her husband and other senior royals did.

Writing in his column for the MailOnline, Piers said: “I’m sorry, but bunking off at home is simply not an option for ANY senior member of the Royal Family.

“By doing so, she was not just giving the metaphorical bird to Trump, as she would have most definitely wanted to do, she was giving it to his host the Queen, her country who he is representing and the country whom she now represents.”

He also accused her of putting her own personal beliefs above the commemorations for the D-Day veterans.

Piers went on to lament the fact that she then broke her maternity leave just days later in order to attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

He finished: “I’ve got news for you Ms Markle: you’re in the firm now, and that means doing your duty when it is required.

“By staying at home, then turning up all bright and cheerful the moment Trump left, she displayed a woefully selfish disregard for royal duty.”

The Duchess has certainly not been shy about her feelings towards Trump in the past.

LA-born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.