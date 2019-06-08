Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since birth of baby Archie at Trooping the Colour

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
The Duchess of Sussex has shocked the British public, according to the biographer, who have

Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave to make an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were also in attendance for the celebration which took place on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waved to the crowds in their carriage which was shared by the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla.

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London

Markle wore a navy ensemble designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also created her wedding dress, and donned a matching blue hat by Noel Stewart.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison, just five weeks on May 6 and this occasion marks her first public appearance since his birth.

This marks Markle's first public appearance since the birth of her son Archie

This marks Markle's first public appearance since the birth of her son Archie

The Trooping of the Colour featured 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats march past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James's Park to watch the spectacle.

Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony 

Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The colors — or flags — were "trooped," or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The AP contributed to this story. 