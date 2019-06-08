Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since birth of baby Archie at Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle took a break from maternity leave to make an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were also in attendance for the celebration which took place on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waved to the crowds in their carriage which was shared by the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla.

Markle wore a navy ensemble designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also created her wedding dress, and donned a matching blue hat by Noel Stewart.

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed her first child, Archie Harrison, just five weeks on May 6 and this occasion marks her first public appearance since his birth.

The Trooping of the Colour featured 1,400 soldiers in ceremonial scarlet coats and bearskin hats march past the queen in a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade in Westminster.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade ground and gathered in nearby St. James's Park to watch the spectacle.

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle.

The colors — or flags — were "trooped," or carried down the lines of soldiers, so they could be seen and recognized in battle. The regimental flag being paraded this year is from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The AP contributed to this story.