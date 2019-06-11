Why is Meghan Markle wearing an 'eternity ring'?

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles at the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday, her first public appearance since welcoming baby Archie Harrison five weeks ago.

Waving to the crowds on the ride to Buckingham Palace, royal watchers were quick to spot a new piece of bling on Duchess Meghan’s left ring finger – an eternity band rumored to be an anniversary gift from Prince Harry.

Fan page Meghan’s Mirror spread the news on Twitter that the royal was wearing “a third ring on her ring finger -- a delicate pave-set band -- alongside her engagement and wedding rings.”

MELANIA TRUMP IN HERMES HEADSCARF LIKENED TO JACKIE KENNEDY

Royal sources have since told People that the duchess’ sparkler is an anniversary gift from her husband. The Sussex's celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19, a milestone all the more special following the birth of their first child on May 6.

Kathryn Money, a VP at ethically sourced fine jeweler Brilliant Earth, told Fox News that the newest ring on the royal’s finger appears to be a white gold or platinum eternity band set with pavé diamonds.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Eternity diamond rings frequently represent a milestone such as an anniversary or the birth of a child,” Money said of the trend. “Brides have increasingly been seen stacking multiple wedding bands on their ring finger, including delicate minimalist bands or nested rings that embrace the center gemstone, creating a unique statement.”

Prince Harry may have taken a cue from his older brother in giving the gift – Prince William is said to have given Duchess Kate an eternity ring following the birth of their first child, Prince George, People reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.