Why is Meghan Markle wearing an 'eternity ring'?

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby Archie at the Trooping the Colour ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles at the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday, her first public appearance since welcoming baby Archie Harrison five weeks ago.

Waving to the crowds on the ride to Buckingham Palace, royal watchers were quick to spot a new piece of bling on Duchess Meghan’s left ring finger – an eternity band rumored to be an anniversary gift from Prince Harry.

Fan page Meghan’s Mirror spread the news on Twitter that the royal was wearing “a third ring on her ring finger -- a delicate pave-set band -- alongside her engagement and wedding rings.”

Royal sources have since told People that the duchess’ sparkler is an anniversary gift from her husband. The Sussex's celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 19, a milestone all the more special following the birth of their first child on May 6.

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Kathryn Money, a VP at ethically sourced fine jeweler Brilliant Earth, told Fox News that the newest ring on the royal’s finger appears to be a white gold or platinum eternity band set with pavé diamonds. 

“Eternity diamond rings frequently represent a milestone such as an anniversary or the birth of a child,” Money said of the trend. “Brides have increasingly been seen stacking multiple wedding bands on their ring finger, including delicate minimalist bands or nested rings that embrace the center gemstone, creating a unique statement.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, center, and members of the royal family attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 8, 2019. Trooping the Colour is the Queen's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Prince Harry may have taken a cue from his older brother in giving the gift – Prince William is said to have given Duchess Kate an eternity ring following the birth of their first child, Prince George, People reports.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak