Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Hillary Clinton's former presidential campaign senior adviser

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired Sara Latham, a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, as the head of their communications team.

Following news that the soon-to-be first-time parents will officially be splitting from Prince William and Kate Middleton to create their own royal household this spring, Harry, 34, and Markle, 37, will now also have their own team based out of Buckingham Palace. Will and Kate's office is set to remain in Kensington Palace, where they live.

“Sara Latham has been appointed to head up communications for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reporting directly to The Queen’s Communication Secretary,” a statement released by Kensington Palace on Thursday — and obtained by Yahoo — read.

“Sara joins from Freuds where she oversaw global corporate accounts with a particular emphasis on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns," the statement added of Latham, who according to her LinkedIn profile, previously served as a senior adviser to Clinton from August 2015 to November 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be splitting "households" with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a statement from the palace, obtained by People magazine, read.

Last year, officials announced that Harry and Markle were moving from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate, ahead of the birth of their first child in early 2019.

At the time, a palace statement said: "Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

