Meghan Markle's father and sister slam George Clooney for defending Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's estranged father and half-sister lashed out at George Clooney after the actor defended the Duchess of Sussex against attacks from the press.

SAMANTHA MARKLE DEMANDS MEGHAN MARKLE TAKE LIFE DETECTOR TEST OVER LETTER

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” Clooney, 57, told press on Monday. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was and it’s history repeating itself. We've seen how that ends.”

He added, "I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she’s getting a raw deal there and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oscar was criticizing the media's treatment of the 37-year-old former "Suits" actress, never once actually shading her relationship (or lack thereof) with her family.

That didn't stop Samantha Markle from slamming the former "ER" star on Twitter and even bringing his human rights attorney wife, Amal, into the social media fracas.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS AT HER 'WIT'S END' OVER FATHER'S BETRAYAL

“Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts,” Samantha, 54, tweeted on Wednesday. “I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie.”

Sources close to Thomas Markle also blasted the actor, telling TMZ that Clooney ought to "do a little research before he talks about Meghan and her father."

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM PRINCESS TESSY OF LUXEMBOURG

Clooney referenced a letter Meghan reportedly sent to her father begging him to stop talking to the press about her and Prince Harry.

In the letter, Meghan also pleaded with Thomas to stop cooperating with Samantha, who reportedly "puppeteered" Thomas' staged paparazzi photos ahead of the royal wedding.