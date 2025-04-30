Meghan Markle uses her children publicly in a way Kate Middleton avoids: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle this week opened up about sending emails to an address she plans to give her children when they’re older that would serve as an electronic scrapbook with photos and notes of their lives.

The Duchess of Sussex told Jamie Kern Lima on her podcast the emails will show her children "everything and every moment that I wanted to tell" them "how much I love" them and "how proud I am of" them.

Along with discussing her children on the podcast, the 43-year-old has increasingly been posting pictures of her children, Prince Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, albeit mostly just the back of their heads, on her new Instagram account. That coincided with the start of several new projects, including her Netflix show, her lifestyle brand and her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital if Markle’s email confession had been made by another mother, "it might seem more authentic."

"Unfortunately for MM, though, given her track record, this seems more like yet another manner to manipulate social media via the exploitation of her own children," she added. "She and Harry have previously claimed to prefer greater privacy, yet now she’s deliberately divulging parental intimacies?"

She says that contrasts with how "highly private" Kate Middleton is with her children.

"She is consistent both in her mothering approach as she is with her entire family," Fordwich said. "She shields her children from media scrutiny by maintaining strict privacy and the utmost of discretion. She focuses on normalcy, routines and chores whilst avoiding publicizing private family secrets."

Markle posted photos of Archie and Lilibet in her rose garden Sunday, writing, "Sunday kind of love….with my little loves."

She shared several other photos and videos of her kids in March.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, agrees that Markle should protect her children’s privacy.

Schofield told Fox News Digital that, in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, "Meghan Markle stated that she believes ‘everyone has a basic right to privacy.’ Apparently, her poor children do not.

"After years of protecting her children from the limelight, why is she now risking their anonymity? The audience knows exactly why."

Schofield notes that Prince Harry has been fighting the British government for more security, "citing paparazzi concerns," while Markle is "playing paparazzi within their own home."

After defending the Sussexes' claim "for years" that they wanted to keep their children out of the spotlight, Schofield said, "Markle rolls out the kids to promote … [her] brand? It feels vulgar and especially unsafe if Prince Harry's claims of international threats are true. Meghan is coming off as shameless and relentless, and consumers are smarter than she's giving them credit for."

Schofield further claims Markle "uses images and videos of her children to distract from negative headlines."

While private, Middleton also publicly discusses her children and occasionally posts photos of them on her official social media with Prince WIlliam, usually for updates such as birthdays. The photos are often taken by Middleton, an amateur photographer.

Their children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, who turns 10 Friday, and Prince Louis, 7, also often participate in royal events with national and international media.

"Meghan, I feel, is very concerned about the future of her children and how they are missing out on their royal heritage, and, so, creating messages for the future is her way of describing memories and experiences right now and could be creating a library of memories so that they know that both Meghan and Harry tried their very best to build bridges and their heritage in Britain," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"Kate obviously keeps constant memories and opportunities for her family and, because they are wrapped up in the royal household, they don’t have the same disconnections as those in California."

Pelham Turner says there’s "no doubt" King Charles is "very concerned about not seeing his grandchildren, so, hopefully, all these emotions on both side of the Atlantic will prevail and a peaceful solution found."

The king and Harry, however, reportedly haven’t spoken in more than a year despite Harry having flown to England several times recently.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News he thinks Markle’s emails to her children "is a sweet idea" that will also keep the duchess "out of mischief for a while." One day, Archie and Lili may enjoy these emails.

"Meantime, we know she isn’t running for office and doesn't plan a memoir soon but likes the idea at some point. She wisely dodged answering if she watched ‘The Crown’ and luckily didn’t talk more about her experiences ‘in the trenches.’ We know where that was. Kate tells us what she wants us to know and handles it perfectly. Meghan is keen that we know this, but I like the idea. It's her choice."

Markle, in her podcast interview, told Lima, "You have to imagine, at the beginning [of their relationship], everyone has butterflies, and then we immediately went into the trenches together right out of the gate, six months into dating," Markle said. She was likely referring to the onslaught of media scrutiny she started to face soon after they became a couple.

"So, now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now," Markle added.