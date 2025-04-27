Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse of Sussex children after lifestyle rebrand snafu

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle stopped to smell the roses on Sunday with her two children.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a peek into her life at home with Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5, as the family fawned over roses in a new Instagram post.

While Markle, 43, kept some privacy and didn't show the children's faces, she revealed their bright red hair, which matches the hair of their father, Prince Harry.

"Sunday kind of love….with my little loves," Markle captioned the carousel of images.

She appeared to be giggling alongside her daughter while cutting pink blooms from the garden, before Prince Archie handed her a perfect yellow flower which covered his face.

Markle launched her "As Ever" lifestyle brand earlier this month, nearly one year after initially naming the company "American Riviera Orchard."

Markle's As Ever line included eight items inspired by the Duchess's love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing. The first drop for the brand noted limited quantities of a crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix, a few flavors of tea, flower sprinkles, honey and a raspberry spread, all of which sold out in less than an hour.

The duchess shed new light on why she changed names during a recent episode of her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan," noting that American Riviera Orchard "became this word salad," adding, "I don’t love that so much."

Last September, Markle suffered a professional setback when the U.S. patent and trademark office refused the application for American Riviera Orchard.

The Duchess was warned that businesses could not trademark geographical locations, noting that American Riviera was a "common nickname" for Santa Barbara, where the former American actress resides. The addition of the word "Orchard" made "little difference," The Telegraph reported.

While Markle didn't address potential trademark issues, experts told Fox News Digital that the duchess missed an opportunity to appear more relatable.

"Her reasoning has been more excuse than clear explanation," Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, said. "Her statements don’t ring authentic candor. Sometimes the hard thing and the right thing are the same thing. Unfortunately, Meghan keeps choosing what she believes is the ‘easy thing.’ Thus far, it hasn’t worked."

He added, "[Her trademark issues are] sloppy work by her team. Meghan has a lot of holes to sew up, and until she does, she’ll continue to return to shore with nothing to bring to market."

Food and gift retailer Harry & David filed a protest against American Riviera Orchard in October, and claimed the name was too similar to their "Royal Riviera" line, the New York Post reported.

The "Suits" actress's legal team requested a three-month extension in an attempt to secure a trademark. The U.K.’s Independent reported that the duchess attempted to trademark the brand over the summer. However, it was rejected due to issues with how it was filed.

"The trademark issues and name change derive from her lack of preparedness and expertise in this arena," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"She should be more cautious, consistent and, above all, authentic to avoid being just another celebrity-turned-entrepreneur. She is not coming from a place of authenticity."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contribued to this report.