Meghan Markle shoots down Prince Harry divorce rumors, admits royal couple are finally in 'honeymoon' phase

Meghan Markle revealed she's still falling for Prince Harry, one date night at a time.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her private relationship with her husband during an episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show."

Markle, 43, likened their relationship to the final round of a video game where you "slay the dragon, save the princess," and dispelled any notion of divorce following months of speculation.

Lima noted that Prince Harry recently said, "I'm so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do."

The As Ever founder was shocked, and admitted she hadn't heard his words yet.

"He’s such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he's been and is, but I didn't know he said that, so that's really nice," Markle said. "That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."

She continued, "I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers and you get to the final final level, and what’s the goal in Super Mario Brothers? Slay the dragon, save the princess.

"I’m like, that’s my husband. He’s just out there constantly… going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights."

Markle admitted she’s more in love now than she’s ever been.

"You have to imagine, at the beginning, everyone has butterflies, and then we immediately went into the trenches together right out of the gate, six months into dating," Markle said. "So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

When asked if she thought she would be married forever, Markle gave an adamant "yes."

"He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed," Markle said. "My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

Chatter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes union peaked recently when the pair began appearing separately at events, with royal experts believing divorce was imminent for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.