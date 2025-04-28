Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shoots down Prince Harry divorce rumors, admits royal couple are finally in 'honeymoon' phase

Duchess of Sussex admitted relationship with Prince Harry has evolved seven years into marriage

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site

Video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with the Mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo, and others amidst the California wildfire devastation. (CREDIT: Fox 11 Los Angeles)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle revealed she's still falling for Prince Harry, one date night at a time.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her private relationship with her husband during an episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show."

Markle, 43, likened their relationship to the final round of a video game where you "slay the dragon, save the princess," and dispelled any notion of divorce following months of speculation.

MEGHAN MARKLE OFFERS RARE GLIMPSE OF SUSSEX CHILDREN AFTER LIFESTYLE REBRAND SNAFU

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Meghan Markle discussed her relationship with Prince Harry on "The Jamie Kern Lima" podcast. (Chris Jackson)

Lima noted that Prince Harry recently said, "I'm so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do."

The As Ever founder was shocked, and admitted she hadn't heard his words yet.

"He’s such a great partner. I feel that every day in how supportive he's been and is, but I didn't know he said that, so that's really nice," Markle said. "That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S ‘WORD SALAD’ EXCUSE IS LATEST BLUNDER IN DUCHESS' REBRAND: EXPERT

She continued, "I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers and you get to the final final level, and what’s the goal in Super Mario Brothers? Slay the dragon, save the princess. 

Meghan Markle walking outside with Prince Harry in New York City surrounded by bodyguards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced divorce speculation. (TheStewartofNY)

"I’m like, that’s my husband. He’s just out there constantly… going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights." 

Markle admitted she’s more in love now than she’s ever been.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"You have to imagine, at the beginning, everyone has butterflies, and then we immediately went into the trenches together right out of the gate, six months into dating," Markle said. "So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

"He’s just out there constantly … going to do whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and uplifted, and still make time for date nights." 

— Meghan Markle

When asked if she thought she would be married forever, Markle gave an adamant "yes."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He’s also a fox, if you haven’t noticed," Markle said. "My husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

"So now, seven years later when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now."

— Meghan Markle

Chatter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes union peaked recently when the pair began appearing separately at events, with royal experts believing divorce was imminent for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending