Meghan Markle tells Pharrell Williams that the public doesn't make things 'easy' for her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had a brief but frank conversation with Pharrell Williams about her relationship with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the U.K. premiere of “The Lion King” in London where Markle had the chance to meet Williams on the red carpet. It’s there that the two engaged in a quick and meaningful discussion about her marriage to the Duke of Sussex and what it means for them to be in the public eye.

“I’m so happy for your union,” the “Happy” singer said in a video from The Sun. “Love is amazing. Love is beautiful. Don’t ever take that for granted. But what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you it’s so significant for many of us … we cheer you guys on.”

Markle didn’t have time for a similarly lengthy response and simply said, “Oh, thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t elaborate, but the former “Suits” star is likely talking about the immense public scrutiny she and Harry live with every day.

After marrying Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex’s every move has been carefully watched and often criticized by people all over the world. Recently, she received backlash over the way she was photographed holding her first child, baby Archie, while walking to a polo event. Prior to that, she was criticized for a request to avoid attention from audience members while attending the Wimbledon competition.

In the past, her own father and half-sister have even joined in on the jabs, questioning the legitimacy of her relationship with Prince Harry.

The royal couple also met Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z at the red carpet event in London. The singer reportedly had nothing but kind words to say about them and their newborn baby.

“The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys,” the “Crazy in Love” singer reportedly told the royal couple.