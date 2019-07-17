Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton are bonding over motherhood, share a ‘warm relationship,’ say royal experts

Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are showing the world they are far from royal rivals.

Last weekend while attending Wimbledon, a close observer told People magazine Middleton “put her hand out and rubbed Meghan’s back to console her” after the former American actress’ pal, Serena Williams, lost the match.

The sisters-in-law sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court and were joined by Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, who sat next to Markle, to watch Williams, 37, take on Simona Halep, who emerged the winner after 6-2, 6-2.

This is the second year in a row the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's final. Last year, they watched Williams in the finals match against Angelique Kerber, who took home the title.

Royal experts told the outlet this is one of many signs the two women’s relationship has strengthened since Markle became a member of the family when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

“It illustrated a warm relationship between these women who have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives,” said royal commenter Victoria Arbiter, whose father Dickie Arbiter was a press spokesman for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Robert Lacey shared the women have recently bonded after Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, welcomed their firstborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May of this year.

Middleton, 37, shares three children with her husband, Harry’s older brother Prince William, 37: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” Lacey explained. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”

“Babies are a great leveler,” added Arbiter. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Back in June, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge came together to celebrate Elizabeth’s birthday during the traditional ceremony Trooping the Colour.

The women showed a united front as they rode in the same carriage together, along with Harry and his stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on their way to Buckingham Palace.

The occasion marked Markle’s first public appearance since the photocall following Archie’s birthday.

The sisters-in-law appeared at ease, according to U.K. journalist Emma Forbes — whose father, filmmaker Bryan Forbes, reportedly had ties to the royal family.

“Everybody was smiling and looked happy," she told People magazine at the time.

"It was a real moment of continuity," she added.

Previously, there was speculation that the royal members were at odds with each other after it was announced the family was breaking up the Royal Foundation so the couples can focus on their individual charitable work.

Forbes thinks Markle and Middleton's relationship has shifted now that the new addition to the family is settling in.

“I think in the beginning, Kate was really sweet,” Forbes explained to the outlet.

“Meghan doesn’t come from that or wasn’t born into that type of lifestyle, so I think Kate was very much a role model in the beginning of what you do. I mean, imagine how daunting it must be to go from being an actress to being a part of the English royal family and knowing exactly what to do at events," she added.

Back in late 2018, royal expert Leslie Carroll told Fox News that while she doesn’t believe there was ever a feud between Markle and Middleton, she wouldn’t be surprised if the two royals had disagreements at any point.

“I think they’re very different women,” said Carroll. “They seem to get along very well as professionals, as two duchesses who are going to be working together on charitable things. But they do have very different personalities. Kate is obviously very British. She’s very reserved and quiet. She’s going to be the future queen, so she’s doing everything she’s supposed to do. And in comes this whirlwind of an American who is ambitious and has a social conscience.”

“The reason why we are obsessed with the royal family is that it is a 1,000-year-old soap opera,” added Carroll.

