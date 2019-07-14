Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend 'Lion King' premiere in London, hang out with Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their golden carpet debut at the London premiere of "The Lion King" on Sunday, where they mingled with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

It was the second public appearance for Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan, 37, since the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black A-line Jason Wu dress with sheer sleeves and Aquazzura slingback heels. She carried a delicate Gucci clutch for the night out.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FATHER SPEAKS OUT ON BABY ARCHIE'S CHRISTENING

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WANT A BIG FAMILY, MAY REVEAL SECOND PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT NEXT YEAR, ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

Prince Harry rocked a classic tuxedo for the event.

Beyoncé stars in "The Lion King" as Nala, and the London premiere was the first time she crossed paths with the Duchess.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan exchanged handshakes and hugs with the "Spirit" singer and husband Jay-Z.

MEGHAN MARKLE WANTED TO BE 'DIANA 2.0,' ROYAL BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be overheard gushing their new baby with the hip-hop royalty.

The singer previously paid tribute to the former "Suits" actress in a video with Jay-Z from the 2019 BRIT Awards, in which they appear in front of a painted portrait of a crown-clad Duchess Meghan.

Queen Bey later wrote a sweet message to Duchess Meghan on Instagram.

MEGHAN MARKLE TO APPEAR AT 'LION KING' PREMIERE IN LONDON

"Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova," Beyoncé wrote. "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy."

Duchess Meghan has made a handful of appearances since Archie's birth.

She appeared at the Trooping of the Colour in June and stepped out to support bestie Serena Williams at Wimbledon with Kate Middleton on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS AP

Last week, Duchess Meghan brought Archie to support Prince Harry at a polo match.