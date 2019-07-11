Meghan Markle shamed online for how she held son Archie at polo event

Meghan Markle stepped out on Wednesday to support Prince Harry at a charity polo event with their son, Archie Harrison, in tow.

It was the first outing since the 2-month-old baby boy was christened in a private ceremony on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex held Archie throughout the match while watching with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who was there with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to watch Prince William participate in the match.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'WANT A BIG FAMILY,' A 'SECOND PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT' TO COME 'NEXT YEAR': EXPERT

Markle, 37, is a first-time mother and is already falling victim to parenting shamers online, who criticized her for how she was holding her son.

"She doesn't know how to hold the poor thing," a user wrote.

Another said: "Can someone please show Meghan how to hold a baby?"

"Meghan doesn’t look comfortable holding her baby, it doesn’t look at all a natural pose! Does she know how to hold her two-month old baby?" a third commenter wrote.

But many other mothers and women without children came to Markle's defense.

"Protective mothers hold their babies like that I'm just hear [sic] for the love I have for Meghan and Harry and baby Archie," said a user.

"I'm not a mum but I cannot stand women mum-shaming other women. Poor Meghan can't even hold baby Archie without "The Perfect Mums" coming out and criticising her," wrote another.

"All this shaming of Meghan Markle is getting beyond pathetic. Whatever she does is wrong in the eyes of some. The latest being she can't hold her own baby properly," said someone else.

The public got a peek at little Archie's face when the Sussexes released photos from the baby's christening. Kate and Prince William were in attendance as was Markle's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and the late Princess Diana's two sisters — Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY HIRE THIRD NANNY FOR BABY ARCHIE AFTER TWO LEAVE

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie," the caption read.

The family has revealed they will not announce who Archie's godparents are.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.