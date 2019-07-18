Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new foundation name revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been public about their charitable efforts in the past, but now they're making it official.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the royal couple's very own charity organization will be titled: "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The name was discovered by The Sun reporter Emily Andrews, who shared the news on Twitter.

The new charity comes one month after the pair officially broke away from The Royal Foundation, which was their former joint charity with fellow royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Andrews also revealed that aside from Harry and Meghan themselves, the new organization will be directed by former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, and the couple's public relations staffer Sara Latham, whose resume includes work with former president Bill Clinton.

No further details have been released about the new charity, but Kensington Palace announced last month that this new organization will feature "transitional operating support" from the Royal Foundation, which is now solely run by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement reads. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation."

The statement continued to say that while Harry and Meghan have split from the Royal Foundation, the two couples will continue to collaborate on other charitable ventures.

"In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together," said the statement.