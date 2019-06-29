Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hire third nanny for baby Archie after two leave

Baby Archie is on to his third nanny in six weeks after two stopped working for Harry and Meghan.

The high turnover in such a short time raises further questions about staff leaving the couple’s employment.

But sympathetic royal sources have explained the choice of a nanny is a highly personal decision and the couple might just want to get it right.

Sources close to the Sussexes said on Friday night that nannies for Archie, born on May 6, was a personal matter and that Buckingham Palace does not comment on staff hiring.

The source said: “Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse.

“But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

Harper’s Bazaar reported earlier this month that a new “British-born female nanny” had been hired but is “not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends."

The magazine added the nanny is expected to provide “additional support” on the Sussexes’ autumn tour of southern Africa because they are planning to take Archie.

Last November Meghan’s PA Melissa Touabti quit after six months amid reports she’d been reduced to tears.

Weeks later the couple’s private secretary Samantha Cohen resigned after 17 years with the royals.

In January Meghan’s female bodyguard departed after six months.

Assistant private secretaries Amy Pickerall and Heather Wong have left in recent weeks.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo became William and Kate’s nanny in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old.

In his early months, George was cared for by Wills and Harry’s former nanny Jessie Webb.

Maria now also cares for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Tiggy Pettifer looked after Wills and Harry from 1993-99. The brothers are still in touch and Harry introduced her to Meghan last year.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.