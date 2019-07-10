Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle and baby Archie support Prince Harry at charity polo match

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is having quite the exciting week.

After getting christened in a private ceremony on Saturday in London, the 2-month-old baby was seen at a charity polo match in Wokingham, England to support his dad Prince Harry.

The newborn was photographed while being held by his mom Meghan Markle and looked adorable in a white onesie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie Harrison 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie Harrison  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Also at the event, which honored the late Leicester soccer team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, were Prince William and Kate Middleton, who brought their three kids: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, donned aviator sunglasses and a green maxi dress as she cradled her son in a white and yellow blanket.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Archie Harrison attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Archie Harrison attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The public got a peek at little Archie's face when the Sussexes released photos from the baby's christening. Kate and Prince William were in attendance as was Markle's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and the late Princess Diana's two sisters -- Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The family has revealed they will not announce who Archie's godparents are.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie," the caption read.

Archie was born May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.