Kim Kardashian on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's struggle with privacy: 'I can definitely empathize with them'

Kim Kardashian understands Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s desire for privacy.

In a new interview, Kardashian opened up about the royal family and said she can “empathize” with their struggles in the spotlight.

“I think everyone has their own journey,” Kardashian told "The Sunday Project" on Sunday.

“I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” she said in reference to Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” the mother of four continued. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

The royal couple has been subject to intense media scrutiny throughout their first year of marriage. The couple is reportedly facing a strained relationship with the rest of the royal family as a result.

In October, the couple revealed how the negative press attention has hurt their family for the ITV special “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which followed their royal tour in southern Africa. It was then where Harry, 35, admitted that he and his older brother Prince William are “certainly on different paths at the moment.”

“There hasn’t been this complete 180” after the birth of the Sussexes' first son, Archie, a source close to the couple told People magazine. “Nothing has changed. They don’t speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting.”

The source claimed “eyes are open” about the emotional distress the pair is enduring, but the relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family hasn’t grown closer following their candid revelations.