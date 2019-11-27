Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share new wedding photo to celebrate engagement anniversary

By Nate Day | Fox News
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are marking a special occasion with an adorable Instagram post.

Two years ago Wednesday, Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, announced their engagement to the world.

The Instagram post contained three photos: one showing off Markle's ring, one new image from their glamorous royal wedding and a third with their son, Archie.

In 2017, the pair's engagement announcement came at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

The two went on to wed on May 19, 2018, and welcomed baby Archie on May 6, just before their one-year anniversary.

According to People magazine, Meghan and Harry are currently in the midst of taking about six weeks off for some "much-needed family time."

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source told the outlet.