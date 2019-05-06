The world reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy

Meghan Markle has given birth to her first child with Prince Harry and people are already sharing their thoughts on social media.

The couple announced the news via Instagram with a brief statement revealing that they gave birth to a boy.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement read.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced they planned to keep the birth of their firstborn a private matter and said they would only release details to the public after they had time to celebrate as a family. However, Buckingham Palace confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday that Markle had gone into labor.

Shortly after news broke that Markle was giving birth to Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild and seventh in line for the throne, fans of the royal couple were quick to take to social media to give their thoughts.

Ryan Seacrest was among the first celebrities to share his thoughts on the birth of the royal baby saying: "It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British throne...and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne," he wrote referencing "Game of Thrones."

"Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. May God bless the new family with love, health and happiness. #RoyalBaby," the Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time."

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their son, from everyone at Westminster Abbey #BabySussex #RoyalBaby," read a tweeted statement from Westminster Abbey.

Fans of the royal family were quick to follow.

"awwwww! Their little awesome threesome Family is all that matters from this point forward. Congrats you two, enjoy your new 'Sonshine,'" one user wrote.

"Is it just me or was Meghan Markle pregnant for like FIVE YEARS?! But ALAS- another royal baby has arrived, here here," another excited fan noted.

"#MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry had a baby boy!!! Idk why I’m super excited about this but it’s safe to say at least half the world is 💛," someone else said.

"Congratulations to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle! Thrilled to welcome your baby boy to the world," another user noted.

The Duke and Duchess have said that they plan to give more information to the public in the coming days.