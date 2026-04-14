Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditch first class seats, experts question if move was a ‘strategy’

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Australia — trading royal luxury for what appears to be a more low-key entrance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Melbourne on April 14, marking their first trip to the country in more than seven years.

Unlike their 2018 royal tour — when they arrived aboard a Qantas private suite — the couple opted for business class on a commercial flight from Los Angeles, catching fellow passengers off guard, according to People.

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"In 2018 Harry and Meghan had a very successful tour of Australia, in fact more popular than William and Kate," Royal Broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "Travelling on a commercial flight I feel was a very good move on their part as they continue to be seen as part of the people rather than in some privileged position and that will get noticed by the Australian press too. They have several engagements and will feel very at home in the country."

An Australian passenger who spotted only Harry remarked, "I’ve never seen anyone step off a flight looking so refreshed."

"It wasn't until we got off the plane that we realized it was them," one American traveler told The Age.

The more subdued arrival extended beyond the flight.

Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, skipped a traditional airport photo op, instead departing in a convoy of vehicles without stopping to pose for the press.

"With their failed deals and lack of large income stream, no doubt they are financially strapped," British royals expert, Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They have huge overhead costs. What with their 16 bedroom home in Montecito security, etc. But this was an extremely good move. It was received well by the public, obviously far better than flying private and their positive interaction with the public served them well. Makes one wonder if it was indeed it was deliberately done to garner public support? If it was, it certainly was a successful strategy."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sussex's for comment.

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It’s a stark contrast to October 2018, when the pair arrived hand in hand for a royal tour — stepping off a luxury Qantas private suite and announcing Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie shortly after. Two years later, they stepped back from their royal duties.

Shortly after landing, they visited the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they were seen walking hand in hand through the halls, stopping to greet patients, families and staff. Meghan wore a dark navy dress paired with black Dior heels, while Harry coordinated in a navy suit, white shirt and black shoes.

The visit held personal significance. More than four decades ago, Harry’s parents — Princess Diana and then Prince Charles — visited the same hospital during their 1985 Australian tour.

"Look around, and you can see the crowds of people, the smiles on their faces and what it means to them. Everyone is absolutely delighted," Professor Christine Kilpatrick AO, board chair of The Royal Children’s Hospital, said, according to People.

"You can’t measure the morale boost, but it is palpable," she added. "Many of these patients have been here for quite some time and are often very frequent visitors to the hospital. A joy like this is wonderful for them."

When asked what he was most looking forward to during the trip, Harry kept it simple: "Everything!"

The Sussexes continued their engagements later that day, meeting veteran families at the Australian National Veterans’ Art Museum. Meghan also made a solo visit to the Homeless Services for Women Centre, where she donned an apron and served food.

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Their current four-day itinerary includes stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, blending charitable work, speaking engagements and commercial appearances.

Harry is set to serve as a keynote speaker at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne, where he is expected to address workplace mental health and psychological safety. Meanwhile, Meghan will headline a luxury women’s retreat in Sydney, billed as a "girls’ weekend like no other."

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The retreat, hosted at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, has already drawn scrutiny over its pricing. Tickets range from $1,860 for standard access to $2,250 for VIP packages, which include a gala dinner described as an "in-person conversation" with the duchess, along with a group photo and exclusive perks.

Their visit follows a series of international trips tied to philanthropic efforts, including travel to Jordan earlier this year in partnership with the World Health Organization, as well as visits to Nigeria and Colombia in 2024.

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Despite being privately funded, the Australia trip has sparked debate. Local authorities are expected to provide security for public events, with some costs potentially falling to taxpayers — a point of contention among critics.

Notably absent from the trip are the couple’s children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.