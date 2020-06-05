Meghan Markle reveals sweet sponsorship in son Archie's name

Meghan Markle just did the sweetest gesture in the name of her 1-year-old son, Archie.

The 38-year-old former actress recently wrote the forward for Mayhew -- an animal charity in the U.K. that she became a patron of in January 2019, according to People magazine -- for its annual review.

In her statement, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the organization's efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I write, the Covid-19 crisis is gripping every country in the world and destabilising the lives of countless families across the UK. I am proud of how Mayhew have responded by finding new ways to support animals and people in these uncertain times," Markle began.

She continued: "What I am even prouder of is that Mayhew’s mission was made for moments like these. It’s not just about cats and dogs; it’s about all of us, about our ability to come together as a community. In the wake of Covid, we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this."

Markle went on to commend Mayhew's work in providing both "animal care and veterinary services to the pets of the homeless community and other at risk groups," which "not only keeps the animals safe; it also makes people more resilient."

She also touched upon several programs within the charity including TheraPaws, an animal-assisted intervention program; Pet Refuge, a temporary fostering program; and its international neutering and vaccination programs.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the volunteers, staff and students at Mayhew," Markle said. "As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need.

"I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can. When you do, you will be contributing not just to animal welfare but to the shared welfare of us all," she concluded her note.

In March, Markle, Archie, and Prince Harry relocated to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles after briefly living in Canada.