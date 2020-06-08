Meghan Markle, Prince Harry might struggle to find privacy in America, former protection officer says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be in for a challenge when it comes to finding privacy in Los Angeles.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan recently spoke with Us Weekly about the struggles that the pair will face after relocating from the U.K.

“I think a lot of it will depend on how they actually engage with people, both in terms of the ordinary person in the streets and the media, and how much access they allow with that,” Morgan explained during the outlet's episode of "Royally Us" on Thursday. “The more you withdraw, the more people want to know what you’re up to. There just becomes that fascination.”

While people may have a "fascination" with Harry, 35, and Markle, 38, because of any withdrawals on their part, their celebrity will also keep them in the public eye, Morgan noted.

“Harry, you know, he is still a senior member of the British Royal family. Both in terms of ... bloodline and position, or maybe not entitled at the moment. So therefore there is still a fascination around that, certainly with the [former] duchess, you know," he said. "If she does go back to work in that particular sector, then there will always be an interest in what she’s doing, because it would be part and parcel of the very nature of what she’s doing.”

Morgan also said that Harry and Markle's protection team will have their work cut out for them.

"The work is always ... on the protection team," the former officer told Us Weekly.

He also noted that it was surprising to see Harry and Markle leave the U.K., as it was a "secure environment" in which they had "a regular routine and a footprint."

"But then, you know, to make the move to L.A. kind of puts you very much in the spotlight," Morgan explained, calling Los Angeles a "constant" and "24/7" environment.

"So I think, yeah — from a protection perspective, you know, it’s not an ideal choice," he continued. "But there again, you know, people want to lead their lives and you as the protection team just have to work around that.”

Markle, Harry and their 1-year-old son, Archie, relocated to Los Angeles in April. They are rumored to be living in Tyler Perry's mansion and reports have surfaced suggesting security concerns as drones fly over the property.