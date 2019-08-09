Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to late Princess Diana on social media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are honoring Princess Diana.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an inspirational quote from Harry's late mother on their joint Instagram account.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you,” read the quote, which was featured on a blue background with the royal couple's monogram.

In the caption, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 34, added: "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes.

"From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales."

Although the post marks the first time Meghan and Harry have mentioned Diana by name on social media, the pair did include a special nod to her in a picture they shared of baby Archie on Mother's Day, according to People magazine.

Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots, were pictured in the background of the photograph.

In 2017, Harry called his late mother his "ideal role model."

"I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time," Harry said at the time.

"In society, we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that," he continued. “I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model.”